Centre lifts import curbs on porcine intestinal mucosa

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 30 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 23:02 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The commerce ministry on Wednesday lifted import restriction on porcine intestinal mucosa which includes guts and bladder.

The import is subject to obtainment of sanitary import permit from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

"Import of only porcine intestinal mucosa [guts, bladders and stomach of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked] is free," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

It, however, added import of other items under HS Code 05040039 (guts of other animals for natural food casings) will continue to remain in the restricted category.

pork
Commerce ministry

