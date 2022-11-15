Centre mulls mandating blending of jet fuel and SAF

Centre looking at mandating blending of jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel: Official

SAF is one of the key elements that will help to achieve emission reduction targets for the aviation sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government is working on mandating the blending of jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel as the country works on ways to reduce emissions, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday.

"We are committed to reducing emissions by fossil fuels... the (civil aviation) ministry is working closely with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on the issues related to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)," he said.

He was speaking at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum here. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is an international grouping of airlines.

Bansal said both ministries are working to mandate a certain percentage of blending. "... that is still work in progress. We do realise that unless we mandate over a period of time, demand will not be created," he added.

Elaborating on SAF, he said there are two important things -- the feedstock and production.

"Do we have as a country adequate feedstock for producing SAF? Are there technologies in place, proven, time-tested which will be able to produce SAF in quantities? And if I may say at a price the airlines can afford," Bansal said.

SAF is one of the key elements that will help to achieve emission reduction targets for the aviation sector.

Against the backdrop of the country's aviation sector slowly back on the growth path after being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, he asserted that "Indian aviation growth story is here to stay".

Further, Bansal mentioned supply chain issues being faced by domestic airlines, saying that those are hindering the growth of the aviation sector.

"Over the last few months, our Indian carriers have been struggling for want of engines being supplied by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

"I don't want to name any particular OEM but today as we stand here, the pace at which Indian aviation wants to grow is getting actually hindered by global supply chains, OEMs not being able to supply at the pace at which this country is asking...," he noted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aviation Industry
India News
Planes

What's Brewing

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

RIP Legend: Lesser known facts about Superstar Krishna

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

Computer graveyards and museums

Computer graveyards and museums

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage

 