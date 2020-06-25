Centre may consider diplomatic measures to deal with locust problem, says Ashok Gehlot

Locust attack: 'Centre may consider diplomatic measure'

Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that as locusts, this time, originated in Africa and entered India through Pakistan, the Centre could consider "diplomatic measures" to minimise the damages by the pests. 

"As Rajasthan is affected by locusts attack, the government of Rajasthan has been providing best possible help including pesticides, sprays, drone supervision, etc. to the locusts department, which falls under GoI (government of India)," Gehlot said in a tweet. 

He also said, "This time since locusts have originated from Africa and entered India via Pakistan - GoI may also consider diplomatic measures to minimise the damages."

