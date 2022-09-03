Centre may expand Ayushman Bharat coverage: Report

The Centre is considering expanding coverage of its flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, by offering it at a nominal premium to more beneficiaries.

“We are in the process of further strengthening the scheme to be able to benefit all those who are in need of it. It is being strongly considered whether to extend the facility at a nominal premium to those who can pay, which would be over and above the current list of identified beneficiaries,” a senior government functionary told Hindustan Times.

“The missing middle income group, which is neither rich nor poor and perhaps not covered under any health insurance scheme, is a considerable chunk and needs attention. Further changes are being envisaged,” the official added.

Read | Four years after launch, Ayushman Bharat reaches 30% of beneficiaries

The premium of the health insurance currently stands at around Rs 1,200 - Rs 1,300 and borne by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, the report said.

“There are people earning Rs 1,00,000 a year, and also those earning Rs 10,00,000 a year, and if you look closely, the latter may be earning more but may not be able to afford all medical expenses. Therefore, we need to expand the list of beneficiaries and this plan is being seriously considered,” the official said.

The scheme was rolled out with fanfare in September 2018 with the aim of providing institutional healthcare to 10.74 crore families (or nearly 55 crore individuals) from the lowest socioeconomic strata. They were selected on the basis of the socioeconomic caste census, 2011.

However, as of August 17, approximately 18.81 crore individuals have been verified under the scheme of which 14.12 crore have been issued Ayushman cards, according to a press statement issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The scheme provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per eligible beneficiary family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisations corresponding to 1,949 treatment procedures across 27 specialities.