Centre may permanently ban some Chinese apps including TikTok: Report

After a tumultuous year in the US market, TikTok may be staring at a permanent ban in India, another key market for the company.

The Centre has sent notices to several Chinese apps, including TikTok, making their interim ban permanent, Business Standard reported.

A TikTok spokesperson told BS that they are evaluating their response to the notice. “TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations,” they added.

Scores of Chinese apps were banned by the government to safeguard the interests of the Indian users on the app. This came as tensions brewed between India and China along the border in Eastern Ladakh. Baidu, PUBG and Shein were some of the apps banned in the country.

TikTok in India had nearly 119 million active users, which placed the app among the top 10 on Google and Apple app stores in the country.

In the US, TikTok was locked in a battle with the Donald Trump administration but its fate may now lie in the hands of President Joe Biden. Biden, who was sworn in earlier this week, has not said much on TikTok or the concerns among the US government of its security threats.

TikTok is only one of the many Chinese companies facing problems in the US as the latter’s crackdown on China intensifies.