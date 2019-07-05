Centre misleading Parliament: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was placing misleading reports in the Parliament, regarding alleged use of some madrasas in the state by a terrorist organisation.

Accusing the Centre of pursuing a political agenda, Mamata said that even though the state government sent a report to the Centre in this regard, instead of using it, they (Centre) placed a report of their own in the Parliament. She was addressing the state Assembly.

“We were asked by the Centre on July 28 whether the students of madrasas in districts near the border were being radicalised. We replied that such a possibility does not even arise. But instead of placing our report, they placed their own report in the Parliament,” said Mamata.

“Anti-socials are anti-socials. Such people should not be linked with any religion… if there are any incidents, government will take action. BJP is doing politics over every issue,” said Mamata.

She further alleged that Central agencies are writing to every department and threatening everyone.

The Chief Minister’s comments come days after the Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy said that certain terrorist organisations were using the madrasas in West Bengal’s Bardhaman and Murshidabad.

The remark has created a furore in the state and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with the Left Front and Congress have come together to refute and condemn the statement.

The chief minister further alleged that a section of BJP leaders were obstructing the change of the state’s name to Bangla and accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of depriving Bengal. She wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to speed up the process.