Centre moves SC over Delhi HC's contempt notice on oxygen supply to national capital

Centre moves SC over Delhi HC's notice on oxygen supply

  • May 05 2021, 11:56 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 12:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Centre on Wednesday moved Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's contempt notice to it over the medical oxygen supply to Delhi.

CJI N V Ramana told Registry to place the matter before a bench led by J Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court posted the contempt matter for consideration after 2.30 pm on being informed that the Centre has gone to the Supreme Court.

More to follow...

