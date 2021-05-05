Centre moves SC over Delhi HC's contempt notice on oxygen supply to national capital

Centre on Wednesday moved Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's contempt notice to it over the medical oxygen supply to Delhi.

CJI N V Ramana told Registry to place the matter before a bench led by J Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court posted the contempt matter for consideration after 2.30 pm on being informed that the Centre has gone to the Supreme Court.

