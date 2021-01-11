Centre moves SC to restrain farmers from disrupting Republic Day Parade

The Centre on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on any protest or tractor rally as proposed by protesting farmers in Delhi on January 26 to disrupt the Republic Day Parade.

It said the proposed rally will damage the national pride worldwide, and the right to protest did not mean a right to malign the nation.

It sought an injunction on any proposed tractor, trolley, vehicle march or any other kind of protest by farmers. "Disruption would be a huge embarrassment. Right to protest does not mean embarrassing the nation globally," it said. The Union government, through Delhi police Joint Commissioner filed an application late Monday evening in this regard.

During the hearing on farm laws, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court to pass an injunction to restrain protesters from disrupting Republic Day function.

The court asked him to file an application.

Notably, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for farmers unions orally told the court that there would not be a tractor rally on January 26. He said the farmer unions have maintained complete discipline and nothing untoward happened in 48 days of protest.