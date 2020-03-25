Centre moves to ramp up healthcare facilities as coronavirus threat looms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has set aside Rs 15000 crore to ramp up healthcare facilities across the country to deal with the looming threat of a sharp increase in Covid-19 patients.

“We have told state governments that their only priority now should be healthcare,” Modi said in his address to the nation and the Covid-19 positive cases shot up to 519 across the country.

The union government also asked state government to deploy fiscal resources to for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding and upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by Covid-19.

“These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the patients,” an official statement said.

Under attack from the opposition over reports of inadequate stocks of PPEs and masks, the government banned export of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/device.

The government also prohibited export of all sanitisers.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare asked Chief Secretaries of states to utilise Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas spread across 575 districts for setting up temporary medical facilities or quarantine camps for isolation of Covid-19 patients.

Union Health minister Harshvardhan reviewed the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country and emphasised on the quality and sturdiness of the community surveillance and contact tracing.

As on date, cumulatively 1,87,904 persons are under surveillance, and around 35,073 have completed 28 days observation period as on day, an official statement said. The Minister also visited the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Control Room and the Testing Laboratories, and reviewed the current status there with the senior officials.

In Maharashtra, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 10 across the country.