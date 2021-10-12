Centre mulls revoking 'safe harbour' for social media platforms amid Facebook controversy

With the latest revelations about Facebook and the mental health implications of its content on younger users, the government may be rethinking its safe harbour framework which social media companies enjoy in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This comes as countries across the world try to regulate Facebook and other social media companies and curb misinformation and hate speech on the internet.

A source in the government told the publication that the government may be rethinking the "blanket exemption" given to social media companies operating in India.

The Centre has formulated IT Rules 2021 for social and digital media companies in the country to check misinformation including setting up a grievance redressal mechanism. Notably, companies have to follow these rules if they want to claim the "intermediary safe harbour" status, which means protection from being held liable for any third-party content that they carry on their platform.

“The platforms have to be accountable for the content; they can't shield behind the safe harbour, they have to be much more proactive in identifying and removing harmful and hateful content,” the government official added.

While the new IT Rules address some concerns around flagging and removing content, an overhaul is possible only by modifying the larger Information Technology Act, 2000, which was last amended in 2008, the report added.

Whistle-blower Frances Haugen alleged that the US-based social media network harms children's mental health, stokes division in society by promoting hateful and violent content and cares more about its profitability.

