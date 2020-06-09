Centre mulls trimming of syllabus, shorter school hours

With no signs of easing on the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centre has embarked on a plan to reduce the school syllabus for the academic year 2020-21, as well as the hours of instruction.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said he had received suggestions from several parents and teachers for trimming of the syllabus to ensure that students can cope up with studies in times of the pandemic.

“I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their points of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD’s or my Twitter and Facebook page, so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision,” the minister said.

On Monday (June 8), the HRD ministry kick-started consultations with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Secretary School Education Anita Karwal chaired a meeting the state education secretaries also deliberated upon health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online and digital education.

The HRD Minister said the suggestions made by the state governments will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate action regarding the framing of guidelines for the education sector.

Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers,” the minister had said.

State governments had favoured staggered classes, no compulsion on attendance, calling students on alternate days for re-opening of schools.

Several government-run schools are being used as COVID-19 Care Centres and camps for housing migrant workers and may not be available for classes if the outbreak continues unabated.