Centre never said entire country will be vaccinated against Covid-19, says Union Health Secretary

While the nation is desperately waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Secretary on Tuesday said that the entire country might not be vaccinated against the virus.

"I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," ANI quoted Health Secretary as saying when asked how much time it will take to vaccinate the entire country.

"Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people and break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population," ICMR DG, Balram Bhargava further added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the government is working towards a plan to make vaccine available to every Indian whenever the vaccine is ready.