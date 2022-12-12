Centre not to make public RBI's letter on inflation

The Indian government will not make public a Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent letter on inflation, state minister of finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in on Monday.
The RBI's monetary policy committee met last month to discuss the bank's report to the government for having failed to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters for the first time since it was set up in 2016.
The minister cited the RBI Act of 1934 for not making the inflation report public, in response to questions asked in a parliamentary session.
