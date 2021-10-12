Centre notifies appointment of 17 judges to three HCs

The Union government on Tuesday notified the appointment of 15 advocates and two judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad, Madras and the Gauhati High Courts.

Besides, it also passed orders for making three additional judges of Gauhati High Court permanent.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said in the exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointment of advocates and judicial officers as judges of high courts.

The advocates, appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court, are Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, and Vikas Budhwar.

Advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Vijayakumar, and Mohammed Shaffiq were appointed as judges of the Madras High Court.

Advocates Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah and Arun Dev Choudhury, and judicial officers Malasri Nandi, and Marli Vankung were appointed as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

In another development, the Department of Justice also notified the appointment of three additional judges Justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia, and S Hukato Swu as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

