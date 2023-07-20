Centre notifies appointment of chief justices to 4 HCs

Centre notifies appointment of chief justices to four HCs

The central government also approved the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy, judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to the Telangana High Court.

Ashish Tripathy
Ashish Tripathy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 01:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union government on Wednesday notified appointment of Chief Justices to the high court of Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat, and Kerala.

It also issued order for the transfer of a judge from Chhattisgarh High Court to Telangana High Court.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed, in exercise of power conferred by the Constitution, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Alok Aradhe, judge of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and Justice Subhasis Talapatra, judge of the Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court consequent upon superannuation of present Chief Justice on August 7, 2023. 

Similarly, Justice Sunita Agarwal, judge of the Allahabad High Court was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, judge of Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

The central government also approved the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy, judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to the Telangana High Court.

On July 6, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended names of chief justices for seven high courts, out of which four judges have been appointed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Judiciary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 