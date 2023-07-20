Centre notifies appointment of chief justices to four HCs

The Union government on Wednesday notified appointment of Chief Justices to the high court of Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat, and Kerala.

It also issued order for the transfer of a judge from Chhattisgarh High Court to Telangana High Court.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed, in exercise of power conferred by the Constitution, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Alok Aradhe, judge of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and Justice Subhasis Talapatra, judge of the Orissa High Court as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court consequent upon superannuation of present Chief Justice on August 7, 2023.

Similarly, Justice Sunita Agarwal, judge of the Allahabad High Court was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, judge of Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

The central government also approved the transfer of Justice P Sam Koshy, judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to the Telangana High Court.

On July 6, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended names of chief justices for seven high courts, out of which four judges have been appointed.