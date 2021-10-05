Centre notifies National Road Safety Board

Aimed at promoting road safety, innovation, reduce road accidents, and adopting of new technology, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified the constitution of the National Road Safety Board.

The board will also conduct research to improve road safety, traffic management, crash investigation and provide technical advice and assistance to the central government, state governments and local authorities on road safety and traffic management, a statement from the Ministry said.

The head office of the board shall be in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the board may establish offices at other places in India, said the statement.

Setting up the board is part of the motor vehicle amendment act which was passed by Parliament earlier.

Watch latest videos by DH here: