Centre objects to Delhi CM's protest before SC

The Union government on Tuesday objected to before the Supreme Court "undesirable" "protests and theatrics" in Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when the constitution bench was hearing a matter related to control of services in the national capital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the protest held by AAP MLAs against alleged interferences by the lieutenant governor’s (LG) office in its functioning.

Mehta raised the issue before a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud hearing vexatious Delhi government and central government row over control of services.

Certain things are happening in the capital, he said, adding these are “undesirable”.

Mehta submitted before the bench, also comprising M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha that protests and theatrics can never take place when the Constitution bench is hearing the matter.

Mehta said that there is one caveat and he would confine to the legal submissions only.

“While I say this, certain events are happening in the national capital while this court is in midst of the matter. Some protests are being held,” he said.

Mehta said that events happening in the capital would be noticed everywhere.

“I have much more to say than he has," senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, retorted.

The bench, however, told Singhvi, “This is a question on constitutional interpretation. We have made it clear”.

On Monday, Chief Minister Kejriwal and his party MLAs marched to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office to protest against its alleged interferences in the functioning of the government. They also alleged the LG V K Saxena did not allow its teachers to visit Finland for training.