Centre, Opposition reach consensus on farmers' issue debate, AAP MPs marshalled out of Rajya Sabha

The government and Opposition managed to reach a consensus on the thorny issue of discussing farmers' agitation in Rajya Sabha leading to the initiation of debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's speech on Wednesday but the AAP refused to join hands.

In the Upper House, high drama was witnessed as the motion was taken up for discussion at 9:30 AM with three AAP MPs -- Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta -- rushing to the Well of the House shouting slogans and demanding discussion on farmers' issue. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered their removal from the House for the day.

The formula -- adding five hours to the debate on the motion and use it for discussion on farmers' issues -- was arrived at after hectic consultations on Tuesday evening involving the government side and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.



Azad spoke to several other Opposition floor leaders before committing to the consensus but AAP had other ideas. Sources said that the AAP is looking at Punjab politics and have taken a different stand.

On Tuesday night, Opposition sources said if there was no dedicated time for discussing farmers' issues during the debate on the motion, it would continue their protest. The Opposition protest had resulted in the washout of proceedings on Tuesday.

In the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there has been a consensus over increasing the time for debate on the motion from 10 hours to 15 hours and that the consent of the Leader of Opposition has been taken. He also suggested that the Question Hour and Zero Hour and Private Members' business be dispensed with till Friday.

Azad said the Opposition was made aware of the convention that no other business is taken up before the Motion of Thanks on the President's speech is concluded. He said he had consultations with other Opposition leaders on the issue and agreed for the increase in time, which could be used for "standalone" discussion on farmers' issues as part of the debate on the motion.

Naidu had first warned them AAP MPs that he would be forced to take action against them for their behaviour. "This is nothing but one upmanship," Naidu said. When he asked Azad what should be done, the Opposition leader said they should go ahead as decided.

As the three MPs continued their protest, Naidu invoked Rule 255 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha and asked them to leave the House for the day. However, they refused to do so following which the House was adjourned for about six minutes till 9:40 AM.

When the House re-assembled, the MPs stayed put in the House, prompting Naidu to ask marshals to "help" the MPs leave the House. However, they continued to shout slogans in the lobby following which the Chairman instructed that the lobby be cleared.

According to Rule 255, the Chairman may direct any member whose conduct is in his opinion grossly disorderly to withdraw immediately from the Council and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the remainder of the day’s meeting.