Centre orders action against Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede'

The government has asked the Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy work" while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested last year, official sources said.
Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added.
Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2021 'drugs-on-cruise' case on Friday.
Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.
The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case, sources said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts
Mathura seer photoshops photo with Yogi, deletes later
MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment
Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'
Who is protected against monkeypox?