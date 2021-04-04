Centre deploys NDRF to tackle Uttarakhand forest fire

Centre orders deployment of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

  • Apr 04 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 16:32 ist
A fire broke that out in the forest of Junastat in Bhimtal area of Nainital district. Credit: PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government has ordered the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires in the state.

The home minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and took stock of the situation arising out of the forest fires.

"I have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister @TIRATHSRAWAT and inquired about the forest fires. To overcome fires and prevent loss of life and property, the central government has issued orders for immediately making available teams of @NDRFHQ and helicopters to the government of Uttarakhand," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.

