Centre orders 'high-level probe' into Pakistan missile misfire

Centre orders high-level probe into Pak missile misfire

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 15 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 12:15 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: Sansad TV sreengrab

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre has ordered a high-level probe into the missile misfire incident wherein an Indian missile was accidentally fired into Pakistan's territory. 

Stressing that the nation gives highest priority to safety and security of our weapon system, Rajnath said, 'If any shortcoming is found in this context, it'll immediately be rectified. I'd like to assure the House that our missile system is highly reliable and safe. Our safety procedure and protocols are high level."

Rajnath elaborated on the incident and said that the incident that occurred on March 9, 2022, is related to an accidental missile release during the inspection. "During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released. It was later known that the missile fell in Pakistan's territory. The incident is regrettable. But it's a relief that no losses happened. I'd like to inform the House that the government has taken this matter very seriously and official order for high-level probe has been given," he said.

He said that the exact cause of the incident can be known only through a probe. "I would also like to say that in the context of this incident, standard operating procedures of operations, maintenance and inspections are also being reviewed," he added.

More to follow...

