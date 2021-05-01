Centre permits oxygen concentrator imports via post

Centre permits oxygen concentrator imports via post, courier for personal use under gift category

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 20:13 ist
Earlier, oxygen concentrators were not mentioned in the list. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has allowed import of oxygen concentrators for personal use through post, courier or e-commerce portals under the gift category amid increasing demand for oxygen due to rising Covid-19 cases, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only for a period till July 31, 2021, it said.

Currently, all imported goods declared as gift with customs authorities attract customs duty and integrated GST.

Read more: 'Enough is enough, water above head', HC tells Centre on allocation of oxygen to Delhi

Rajat Mohan, a senior partner at AMRG and Associates, said, "Import of Oxygen concentrators in India are chargeable to a Basic customs duty of 10 per cent, IGST @12 per cent, topped up with applicable cesses. Exempting numerous Covid related relief materials, including Oxygen concentrators from levy of customs duty, would substantially lower the prices of these essential commodities with immediate effect".

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. It is in high demand due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the country. These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.

"The government has included the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use, through post, courier or e-commerce portals, in the list of exempted categories, where Customs clearance is sought as gifts," the ministry said.

Earlier, oxygen concentrators were not mentioned in the list. Now, it has been added on account of its high demand due to Covid-19 cases.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxygen Shortage
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

California's Disneyland reopens sans hugs from Mickey

California's Disneyland reopens sans hugs from Mickey

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

Maradona got inadequate care ahead of death: Panel

Maradona got inadequate care ahead of death: Panel

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

 