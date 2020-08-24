'Centre planning to set up bus ports in major cities'

Centre planning to set up bus ports in major cities: Nitin Gadkari

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 22:26 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Centre is planning to fund to states set up bus ports in major cities to encourage public use public transport system.

The bus ports will have all modern facilities including bus servicing centres, Gadkari said while addressing a seminar on public transport.

The bus ports are nothing but modern bus-terminal to be set up major cities to provide modern facilities to bus travellers. The terminal will have a restroom, wi-fi facility and other infrastructure. 

The Minister also suggested that adopting double-decker buses by the operators will also improve the efficiency of public transport.

Bus operators may consider providing better services like good attendants, provision for entertainment tools like audio music, films, etc which can fetch better returns. Double-decker buses will also improve the efficiency of public transport, he said.

Gadkari suggested the public transport operators use biofuels, CNG and electricity as fuel as an alternative fuel was cheaper.

Most of the State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) are incurring huge expenditure on conventional fuels which are expensive, he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nitin Gadkari
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

What's Brewing

How Dalai Lama traced his teacher Khunu Lama in India

How Dalai Lama traced his teacher Khunu Lama in India

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

Israeli dig unearths trove of early Islamic gold coins

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

US Prez Elections: Donald Trump’s campaign of chaos

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

The Lead: Actor Gulshan Devaiah introspects his career

 