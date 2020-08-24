Centre planning to set up bus ports in major cities: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Centre is planning to fund to states set up bus ports in major cities to encourage public use public transport system.
The bus ports will have all modern facilities including bus servicing centres, Gadkari said while addressing a seminar on public transport.
The bus ports are nothing but modern bus-terminal to be set up major cities to provide modern facilities to bus travellers. The terminal will have a restroom, wi-fi facility and other infrastructure.
Bus operators may consider providing better services like good attendants, provision for entertainment tools like audio music, films, etc which can fetch better returns. Double-decker buses will also improve the efficiency of public transport, he said.
Gadkari suggested the public transport operators use biofuels, CNG and electricity as fuel as an alternative fuel was cheaper.
Most of the State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) are incurring huge expenditure on conventional fuels which are expensive, he said.