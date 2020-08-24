Centre planning to set up bus ports in major cities: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Centre is planning to fund to states set up bus ports in major cities to encourage public use public transport system.

The bus ports will have all modern facilities including bus servicing centres, Gadkari said while addressing a seminar on public transport.

The bus ports are nothing but modern bus-terminal to be set up major cities to provide modern facilities to bus travellers. The terminal will have a restroom, wi-fi facility and other infrastructure.