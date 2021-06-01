Centre plans to augment paediatric Covid-19 facilities

The Union government on Tuesday said it planned to augment the paediatric Covid facilities by 2-3 times in order to prepare for the future even though only 2-3% Covid-19 affected children may need hospital care.

A national level expert group had been formed to look into various issues related to paediatric Covid care and its recommendations were expected soon, V K Paul, NITI Aayog member and a former professor of paediatrics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, here said at a press conference.

"The focus on child Covid care is gaining attention. The paediatric population is generally asymptomatic, but the situation can change depending on the virus behaviour and epidemiological dynamics. Only 2-3% (Covid-19 affected) children may need hospital care but our preparedness should be 2-3 times more.”

Read | Unlock districts if 70% of vulnerable groups vaccinated, Centre’s advice

Over the past few weeks, several experts have voiced their concerns on the vulnerability of kids in case of a large third wave hitting India within a few months because a sizable chunk of the adult population would be vaccinated by then, leaving the kids as the happy hunting ground for the SARS-CoV-2.

However, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics has rejected such a fear. "Children are as susceptible as adults and older individuals to develop infection but not severe disease. It is highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect children,” the IAP had stated.

While assuring that children have a low probability of developing a serious disease, Paul said, "We reassure you that the needs of the paediatric population will be arranged and no gaps will be left. We will do an audit of what is required and would be required in the worst-case scenario and be put into action."

Flagging the multi-system inflammatory syndrome cases that were being reported in Covid-19 infected children, the veteran child specialist said while such cases presented an "emergency situation", there were treatments available.

“The impacts of Covid-19 on children are not fully understood, yet the increasing number of cases among this population is a matter of serious concern," commented Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India.