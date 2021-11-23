Govt plans to bring crypto among 26 bills in Parliament

Centre plans to introduce cryptocurrency among 26 bills in Winter Session of Parliament

The highlight in the 'tentative' list of Bills and Financial Business for the Winter Session is the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 20:41 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Bills regulate crypto-currency, repeal contentious farm laws and replace ordinances extending tenures of the Directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate are among 29 Bills the Narendra Modi government intends to bring during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Among the 29 Bills, 26 are new Bills and it also include the Electricity Amendment Bill, which the protesting farmers are against, during the Session that starts next Monday and ends on December 23.

The highlight in the 'tentative' list of Bills and Financial Business for the Winter Session, shared with Parliament and publicised in the Lok Sabha Bulletin on Tuesday, is the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced through a televised address to the nation that the government has decided to withdraw the laws.

However, the inclusion of the Electricity Amendment Bill, which its critics claim that would lead to complete privatisation of electricity distribution among other things, in the tentative list and its possible introduction in Parliament could further raise the tempers, as farmers have already included its omission as one of their demands.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

cryptocurrency
Parliament
Centre

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 