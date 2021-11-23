Centre plans to introduce cryptocurrency among 26 bills in Winter Session of Parliament

Bills regulate crypto-currency, repeal contentious farm laws and replace ordinances extending tenures of the Directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate are among 29 Bills the Narendra Modi government intends to bring during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Among the 29 Bills, 26 are new Bills and it also include the Electricity Amendment Bill, which the protesting farmers are against, during the Session that starts next Monday and ends on December 23.

Cyrptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, and two bills to replace ordinances providing for extension of services of CB and ED chiefs among 26 Bills the Modi govt intends to bring in the Winter Session of Parliament @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) November 23, 2021

The highlight in the 'tentative' list of Bills and Financial Business for the Winter Session, shared with Parliament and publicised in the Lok Sabha Bulletin on Tuesday, is the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced through a televised address to the nation that the government has decided to withdraw the laws.

However, the inclusion of the Electricity Amendment Bill, which its critics claim that would lead to complete privatisation of electricity distribution among other things, in the tentative list and its possible introduction in Parliament could further raise the tempers, as farmers have already included its omission as one of their demands.

Check out latest DH videos here