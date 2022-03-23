Centre plans to set up 5000 skill hubs across India

The Centre on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up 5,000 skill hubs across the country to provide comprehensive skilling and vocational training to students, dropouts and also those seeking employment.

The skill hubs are being set up using existing infrastructures of both the education system and the Skill India initiative, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Lok Sabha.

However, the Minister did not share the timeline for setting up the skill hubs.

Admitting that there has been major disruption of women's participation in the workforce leading up to Covid, the Minister said depending on the job role and segment of the economy, women's participation has increased significantly in many areas. In IT and the technology space, women participation has exceeded 44-45 per cent, he said.

