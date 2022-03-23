Centre plans to set up 5000 skill hubs across India

Centre plans to set up 5000 skill hubs across India

The skill hubs are being set up using existing infrastructures of both the education system and the Skill India initiative

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 19:37 ist
Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up 5,000 skill hubs across the country to provide comprehensive skilling and vocational training to students, dropouts and also those seeking employment.

The skill hubs are being set up using existing infrastructures of both the education system and the Skill India initiative, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Lok Sabha.

However, the Minister did not share the timeline for setting up the skill hubs.

Admitting that there has been major disruption of women's participation in the workforce leading up to Covid, the Minister said depending on the job role and segment of the economy, women's participation has increased significantly in many areas. In IT and the technology space, women participation has exceeded 44-45 per cent, he said.  

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

skills
Vocational Training
Rajeev Chandrashekhar
Lok Sabha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Short but sweet: Key moments in Barty's career

Short but sweet: Key moments in Barty's career

Palash and mahua: Setting the forests on fire

Palash and mahua: Setting the forests on fire

 