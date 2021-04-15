Centre postpones NEET-PG exams amid rising Covid-19 cases

Centre on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) that was scheduled to be held on April 18 on account of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

“In light of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18,” Health Minister Harsh vardhan said.

He said the next date of the NEET-PG exam would to be decided later.

“Decision has been taken keeping well being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

Read | Declare Covid-19 a natural calamity: Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi

A group of MBBS doctors had approached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET-PG exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike JEE, NEET-PG is a pen and paper examination and the doctors, who have been treating Covid-19 patients, pleaded that they would put lives of thousands in jeopardy if they took the exam.

The apex court was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also sought postponement of the NEET-PG exams.

“While the Govt has suspended school exams, the National Board of Examinations has scheduled the NEET PG exam for April 18, 2021. Around 1.7 lakh applicants across India, including residents working in private & govt hospitals, will be exposed to Covid19,” Tharoor had said on Twitter.