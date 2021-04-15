Centre postpones NEET-PG exams amid Covid-19 surge

Centre postpones NEET-PG exams amid rising Covid-19 cases

The next date of the NEET-PG exam would to be decided later

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 20:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Centre on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) that was scheduled to be held on April 18 on account of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

“In light of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18,” Health Minister Harsh vardhan said.

He said the next date of the NEET-PG exam would to be decided later.

“Decision has been taken keeping well being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

Read | Declare Covid-19 a natural calamity: Uddhav Thackeray writes to PM Modi

A group of MBBS doctors had approached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET-PG exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike JEE, NEET-PG is a pen and paper examination and the doctors, who have been treating Covid-19 patients, pleaded that they would put lives of thousands in jeopardy if they took the exam.

The apex court was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also sought postponement of the NEET-PG exams.

“While the Govt has suspended school exams, the National Board of Examinations has scheduled the NEET PG exam for April  18, 2021. Around 1.7 lakh applicants across India, including residents working in private & govt hospitals, will be exposed to Covid19,” Tharoor had said on Twitter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NEET
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Harsh Vardhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 