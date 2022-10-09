Centre proposes area cap to boost mineral production

The Union Ministry of Mines is proposing an amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 to put area caps for mining aimed at attracting more investors and boost production.

The Ministry decided on this move after finding few big businessmen winning bids in auctions and not starting mining operations for long, said an official in the Ministry of Mines.

“If area caps are put for mining, it will not only attract more investors, but also prevent a few miners taking away all mines,” said the official.

The Ministry also said the area cap did not apply to earlier prospecting licence and mining lease where letter of intent was given or reservation of mineral areas were made.

Earlier, a committee headed by the Director General of Geological Survey of India made the recommendation on imposing area cap for mining.

As per the recommendation, prospective licence (PM) area for gold, limestone and bauxite will be kept at 50 sq km while mining lease (ML) limits have been kept at 10 sq km to 25 sq km. Iron ore, for PL for Odisha is kept at 50 sq km while other states' the limit is kept at 25 sq km. The iron ore ML area limit is also 20 sq km in Odisha while 10 km for other states.

For minerals like coal, manganese and chromite, the PL limit will be 25 sq while ML will be given only for 10 sq km. Currently, the limit is 10,000 sq km for reconnaissance permit, 25 sq km for PL and 10 sq km for ML.

"Whatever the changes in the MMDR Act proposed by the government are keeping in mind to attract more investors and boost mineral production, '' Union Mines and Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

"Our main aim is to ensure more investors should come for the sector and boost the mineral production."

Joshi said due to several innovative initiatives taken by the Central government, including amendments in mining legislations, 190 major mineral blocks have been auctioned in the last seven years. This has proved that commercial mining has been a great success in the country, he said.