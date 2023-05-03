Centre proposes committee to address concerns of same sex couples, SC calls step 'incremental'

The Centre on Wednesday proposed before the Supreme Court to set up a committee headed by Cabinet Secretary to look into "genuine concerns" of same sex couples to let them avail some basic social benefits, like joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies.

The top court said it is a big step forward as getting something instead of nothing is an achievement.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Centre’s proposal to set up a committee to look into whether certain legal rights could be granted to same-sex couples, without legal sanction of their relationship as a “marriage”, is an incremental step and “sometimes beginnings are small, those beginning could be very substantial”.

The court told the petitioners' counsel, “This is a step forward and therefore, don’t have to go for all or nothing”.

Responding to court's suggestion on previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the government was agreeable to setting up a committee under the Cabinet Secretary to examine what types of legal rights could be given to same-sex couples.

“The government is positive. What we have decided is that this would need coordination between more than one ministry. Therefore, a committee headed by no less than the cabinet secretary will be constituted,” Mehta said.

He also said the petitioners can give suggestions on the problems faced by them.

The petitioners, for their part, contended that the resolution intended by the government was in the nature of administrative tweaking and not legal.

On their behalf, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said whatever is given by administrative tweaking is certainly welcomed and it should be seen as a constructive effort towards convergence.

He stressed that substantive changes in the law would be required to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, also for a petitioner, said at various seminars they have spoken to gay people and 99 per cent of them came up and said the only thing they want is to get married.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, also representing the petitioners’ side, submitted before the bench – comprising justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha – that “young people in our country want marriage. I don't say this as an elite lawyer. I say this as someone having met these young people. Do not let them experience what we have experienced”.

At this juncture, the Chief Justice said at the constitutional level there is a serious problem if go by what young people feel, as a constitutional court.

"We would not go by either popular morality or segmental morality, we decide what the Constitution says," the CJI said.

“The moment you say what young people feel, I am sure there would be people on other side who will be willing to say about what the country feels, let us not get into it at all. Therefore, what we were suggesting is this – we get your point that you seek right to marry, we are also conscious of the fact that mere declaration of right to marry is not adequate in itself unless it is implementable by statutory provision, which recognises, regulates, confers entitlements on those who are married,” the bench added.

The bench said "everything you achieve, should be in incremental steps… the court by acting as a facilitator.... that real progress is achieved today in terms of your wider societal acceptance of the right to cohabit together….”.

The bench emphasised that there are too many interlinkages with other statutes, including personal laws which "we would be treading upon perhaps, which lie outside the domain of judicial review, then what?”

The bench said it has to decide the case as a matter of concept, but to the extent that the government has taken the first step forward, there would be a substantial benefit and advancement in the recognition of cohabitation of same-sex couples.

The CJI told the petitioners that mere declaration of right to marry is not adequate itself, unless it is implemented by statutory provision, which recognises, regulates and confers entitlement on those who are married.