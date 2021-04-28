Centre proposes new rule to simplify re-registration of vehicle for those relocating from one state to another

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has proposed a simple system for re-registration rules of vehicles when the owner relocates from one state to another.



"New system of vehicle registration to be available on pilot test mode for Defence personnel, Central/State Govt employees, Central PSUs and private sector companies with offices in five or more states/UTs," the Ministry said.

The Ministry has issued a notification of draft rules, which would make it much easier for those shifting from one state to another to re-register their vehicles.

"The step comes in the context of several citizen-centric steps and an IT-based solution for vehicle registration taken by the government. However, one of the main points in the vehicle registration process that still needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state," the Ministry said.

The Ministry proposing a new system of vehicle registration, wherein allocation would be marked as “IN” series- and this will be on pilot test mode.

This vehicle registration facility under “IN series” will be available to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government, State Governments, Central/ State PSUs and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in five or more States/Union Territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across any state of India upon relocation to a new state, the statement said.

The draft rules have been placed on the website, inviting comments for 30 days from the date of notification, from the public/States/UTs before being finalised, the Ministry said.

