Centre proposes to sell up to 5.36% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam

The government will sell a stake of up to 5.36 per cent in state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam this week, in a deal that could fetch Rs 1,330 crore, an exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

The government, which owns a 78.2 per cent stake in RVNL, has proposed to sell a 3.4 per cent holding in the state-run railway infrastructure company, with an option to sell 1.96 per cent more if oversubscribed.

The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 119 per share, representing an over 11 per cent discount to Rail Vikas stock's closing price on Wednesday.

Out of its Rs 51,000 crore divestment target for 2023/24, the government has garnered Rs 4,230 crore through sale of shares in other state-run firms.

In May, the government sold a 3 per cent stake in Coal India .