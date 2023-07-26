Centre proposes to sell up to 5.36% stake in RVNL

Centre proposes to sell up to 5.36% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam

The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 119 per share, representing an over 11% discount to Rail Vikas stock's closing price on Wednesday.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi/Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 21:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The government will sell a stake of up to 5.36 per cent in state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam this week, in a deal that could fetch Rs 1,330 crore, an exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

The government, which owns a 78.2 per cent stake in RVNL, has proposed to sell a 3.4 per cent holding in the state-run railway infrastructure company, with an option to sell 1.96 per cent more if oversubscribed.

The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 119 per share, representing an over 11 per cent discount to Rail Vikas stock's closing price on Wednesday.

Out of its Rs 51,000 crore divestment target for 2023/24, the government has garnered Rs 4,230 crore through sale of shares in other state-run firms.

In May, the government sold a 3 per cent stake in Coal India .

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 