Centre provided support to Bhatpara violence: TMC min

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal’s Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday alleged that the recent violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district took place under the covert support by the Centre.

He also said that Barrackpore (where Bhatpara is located) BJP MP Arjun Singh orchestrated the violence and should be immediately arrested. Hakim is a member of TMC’s legislative delegation which visited Bhatpara on Friday.

"The violence in Bhatpara is taking place under covert support by the Centre. Those who are involved with a communal party in this area are bringing sharpshooters and criminals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to create a reign of terror. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not allow this to happen and has sent experienced officers to deal with the situations," said Hakim.

During the delegation’s meeting with Police Commissioner of Barrackpore Manoj Verma, Hakim said that goons are also coming to Bhatpara from the nearby Jagaddal area to create trouble.

“People have told us that they were living in fear but now the situation has improved. There is some unrest in two or three places. I have told police that goons are also coming from the neighbouring Jagaddal area to disrupt peace here (Bhatpara). I told police to arrest these miscreants and seize all the illegal arms. We will come here again after a week and take stock of the situation,” Hakim told journalists after the TMC delegation completed their visit.

"Arjun Singh is a criminal and his henchmen have illegal arms. They must be arrested,” the minister said.

He also said that the next of the kin of those who have died in the violence have been provided compensation and jobs by the state government.

“We have been told that the families of those who have died will each receive compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh. In total seven people have died here so far. But we have been told four will be given compensation and job (by the state government). We have not received any details about the rest of them,” Verma said.