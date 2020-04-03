Centre releases Rs 17,287 cr to states for coronavirus crisis

Centre releases Rs 17,287 cr to states for COVID-19

Of this amount, Rs 11,092 crore is towards State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) to all states

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 21:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP working president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP Photo)

In a bid to combat COVID-19 crisis, the Finance Ministry on Friday released  Rs 17,287 crore to states to help give a further boost to their finances.

Of this amount, Rs 11,092 crore is towards State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) to all states.

Another Rs 6,195 crore has been released as 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The SDRMF of  Rs 11,092 crore has been given to all states as advanced payment of Central share of the first instalment to fight the outbreak of the virus in a better way, the ministry said.

