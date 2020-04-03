Centre releases Rs 17,287 cr to states for coronavirus crisis

In a bid to combat COVID-19 crisis, the Finance Ministry on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to states to help give a further boost to their finances.

Of this amount, Rs 11,092 crore is towards State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) to all states.

Another Rs 6,195 crore has been released as 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The SDRMF of Rs 11,092 crore has been given to all states as advanced payment of Central share of the first instalment to fight the outbreak of the virus in a better way, the ministry said.