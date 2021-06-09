Centre reserves all govt jobs in Ladakh for locals

In a major decision that could bring joy to the residents of frontier Ladakh region, the Union Territory (UT) administration has reserved all government jobs for the locals.

Though the rules to define the criteria of such locals are yet to be framed, it shall come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette. The new recruitment rules were announced by Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday.

“No person shall be qualified for appointment to the Service unless the person is a Resident of Union Territory of Ladakh,” read the Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021.

However, this rule shall not apply to persons allotted service in UT of Ladakh under the provisions of section 89(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019, or such rules as may be prescribed by the administration, it adds.

As per 2011 census, the population of Ladakh, which comprises the districts of Leh and Kargil, was around 2.7 lakh. The UT of Ladakh was created after bifurcation of erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

By reserving jobs for the locals, the Centre has addressed a key demand of the people of Ladakh.

Last year, J&K introduced the domicile certificate as eligibility criteria for appointment to government services, replacing Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), which had been rendered null and void after the abrogation of the special status.