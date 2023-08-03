Centre restricts import of laptop, tablets & computers

Centre restricts import of laptop, tablets & computers

Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 12:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday.

"Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," the notice said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Imports
Economy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

 