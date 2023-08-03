Centre restricts import of laptop, tablets & computers

The Centre has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday.
"Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," the notice said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16
Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar
Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?
Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan
Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful
Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video
Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever