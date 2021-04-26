Centre ropes in 1 lakh civil society organisations for Covid-19 awareness through radio, TV

With no end in sight to the spiral of Covid-19 cases and pandemic protocol not being adhered to, Niti Aayog on Monday reached out to more than 1 lakh Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deliberate on coordinated strategies to navigate through the impact of the recent surge.

Centre plans to spread awareness regarding Covid-19 by carrying out a massive mask awareness campaign through the anthem, radio jingles, and awareness campaigns in regional languages. The government has come out with 30 and 35-second-long anthems in Hindi and other languages, 30-second-long television spots, and 10-second-long stings for TV for the purpose. Besides that, out-of-home creatives created by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in partnership with the Gates Foundation, Ministry of Health, and Niti Aayog will also be part of the campaign.

They are also using Aston Bands with the tagline "Mask Nahin to Tokenge, Corona Ko Rokenge (we will point out if there is no mask, we will stop Corona).

The government has set up six Empowered Groups to address various issues pertaining to the management of Covid-19. The Empowered Group-3, which is chaired by the CEO of Niti Aayog is entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and international organisations for Covid-19 response-related activities.

Read: Centre asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower prices of Covid-19 vaccines

The aim of today's meeting with CSOs, NGOs, UN agencies, industry partners and international organisations was to create synergies with the government in creating a unified response system to the pandemic. The agency took note of the recent initiatives taken by the government like waiver of import duties on oxygen and related equipment, the opening of vaccination for the population aged above 18, providing free foodgrains for 80 crore people for two months and resolving logistical bottlenecks.

In the meeting, civil society organisations such as Akshaya Patra, Narayan Seva Sansthan, Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), Karuna Trust, Marico Innovation Foundation, Dharma Life, Swasth Foundation, Dadi dada Foundation, HelpAge India, Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, VANI, Lupin Foundation, Public Health Foundation of India, International Centre for Red Cross and Disha Foundation made several suggestions for addressing these challenges.

Some of the measures suggested include issuing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Home Care Services, creating awareness on vaccines, helping the senior citizens, poor and migrants to enroll for vaccination and providing short-term relaxation in guidelines pertaining to CSR, 80-G exemptions, and FCRA relaxation.

NITI Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant urged the CSOs to reach out to people with awareness campaigns to dispel common myths and provide accurate information.

The meeting emphasised the need for creating awareness about and emphasizing the need for people to continue to follow Covid-19-Appropriate Behaviors (CAB) including wearing masks even after vaccination.

NGOs were also urged to support the distribution of PPE kits and other personal health and hygiene products and provide volunteers to support the state governments and the district administrations in filling the gaps in the routine delivery of public health services.

They were asked to assist the local administration in identifying hotspots and deputing volunteers and caregivers to deliver services.