Centre rules out discussion on Pegasus, says it’s subjudice

The Centre on Monday virtually ruled out a discussion on Pegasus in the Budget Session, saying that the issue is subjudice, after a string of Opposition leaders made the demand at an all-party meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also told the digital meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the priority in the first leg of the session is to hold a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and general discussion on Budget and that any other issue could be taken up during the second leg of Budget session.

This could create a roadblock for the smooth functioning of the session with the Opposition now armed with a report in The New York Times that claimed that India bought the controversial Israeli spyware.

A senior Opposition leader alleged that the government is running away from debates on issues like Pegasus, price rise and Covid-19 handling due to the upcoming elections in five states.

Sources said several Opposition leaders demanded that Pegasus, price rise, Omicron, the proposed amendments on All India Services, Governors' role, NEET and federalism among others.

While Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha raised the opaqueness of PM-CARES among other issues, sources said, Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and DMK's T R Baalu told the meeting that their experience was that the government goes back on the promises made in such meetings.

RSP's NK Premachandran told the meeting that Calling Attention Motions should be taken up and he has been told by the Speaker and Lok Sabha Secretariat that concerned Ministries always object to the taking of matters. He said this should go.

At the meeting, the Defence Minister and Joshi appealed to all parties to allow the Parliament to function smoothly.

Singh said all parties could sit together and decide on the issues that could be taken up for discussion. A consensus has emerged that the House not be stalled, he told the leaders.

In the Budget Session, the government has indicated that it is likely to bring 14 bills and six financial Items. However, no legislative business will be taken up during the first leg of the session that ends on February 11.

Thirty-six leaders from 26 parties -- BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, AITC, DMK, YSR Congress, Shiv Sena, BJD, JD(U), BSP, TRS, LJSP, NCP, CPI(M), Muslim League, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, AAP, AIADMK, Kerala Congress (M), RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, VCK and AGP -- are attended the meeting.

