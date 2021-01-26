Centre’s indifference to farmers led to chaos in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

Voicing concern over the chaos in Delhi during the tractor rally by farmers West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Centre’s “insensitive attitude and indifference” to farmers had led to the situation.

“Deeply disturbed by worrying & painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters have to be blamed for this situation,” tweeted Mamata.

She further alleged that the new farm laws were passed without consulting the farmers and despite the prolonged agitation, the Centre had been “extremely casual” in with the issue. The Chief Minister demanded that the Centre should repeal the Farm Laws.

“First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them.

"The Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the draconian laws,” she stated in another tweet.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the nation about the Centre’s stand on the Farm Laws.

“It is surprising that the Prime Minister is still silent on the farmers’ agitation,” said Roy.