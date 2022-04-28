Centre’s normalcy claims in Kashmir a sham: Omar

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday called the Central government's normalcy claims in the Valley a sham, saying that even congregational prayers are not being allowed at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.

“On one hand, the government claims situation was normal, (then) why Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) and Shab-e-Qadr (night long prayer on 26th day of Ramzan) have been disallowed at the historic Jamia Masjid,” he asked while talking to reporters at the party’s headquarters, at Srinagar.

The former CM said that linking tourist arrivals with normalcy won’t do. “Tourism can’t be linked with normalcy. Either it is artificial normalcy or the one being portrayed by the government itself. The fact is that the situation is far from normal,” he said.

The NC leader alleged that power crisis in Kashmir during the month of Ramzan is either a deliberate attempt by the government or just its incompetence. “Power breakdown is also at its peak in Jammu despite generation from our own power projects being at its peak during April,” he said.

Omar questioned the government’s assertions that it was not possible for them to purchase power. “We don’t know where from power has to be purchased by the government, but power cuts should stop forthwith in view of the holy month of Ramazan,” he said and claimed that people in J&K have never witnessed such irritating power cuts.