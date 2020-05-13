Centre’s special package is a big zero: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dubbed the Centre’s special economic package as a “big zero.” She said that there is nothing in it for states.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat she alleged that it was an attempt to hoodwink the people during such a crisis.

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses

“It is a big zero. The people of the country hoped from yesterday’s speech that the states will get some aid with regard to MSMEs, curbing COVID-19 infection, health infrastructure. Ultimately it turned out to be a big zero. They have given nothing to the states,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of trying to bulldoze the federal structure in the name of cooperating federalism adding that her government has not received a penny.

“How will the function of the state. The centre is bulldozing the federal structure and in the name of cooperating federalism is snatching the rights of state governments. We condemn it. This is unbecoming of a democracy,” said Banerjee.

She said that the Centre has started deducting the dearness allowance and some state governments are unable to pay full salaries to their employees.

“ We have not been given a penny. There is no earning and only burning,” said Banerjee.

She further alleged that the Centre usually allots Rs. 14 lakh crore for MSMEs but now they have reduced it to Rs. 3 lakh crore under the guise of special economic package.

Also Read: Economic Package: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces EPF contribution relief for businesses and workers

“We give Rs. 90,000 crore to MSME’s in Bengal and in the country MSME usually gets Rs. 15 lakh crore. They have reduced it to Rs. 3 lakh crore,” said Banerjee.

She said that her earlier appeal to the Centre for a special package amounting to six per cent of the country’s GDP be announced has fallen to deaf ears and instead a “big zero” was given.