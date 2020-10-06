Centre sanctions loan to over 7 lakh street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affars has sanctioned loans under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) to 7.5 lakh street vendors.

As on October 4, 2020, over 20 lakh loan applications from street vendors have been received under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Out of these, over 7.5 lakh loans have been sanctioned and over 2.4 lakh loans have been disbursed, said the Ministry.

Under PMSVANidhi scheme, the Centre is providing interest-free loans of Rs 10,000 to street vendors. Most of the loan seekers are sellers of fruits, vegetables, snacks, 'chaat' and 'gol gappa'.

The Ministry launched PM SVANidhi scheme since June 01, 2020 for providing affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that had been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdown.

This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before 24 March, 2020 in urban areas, including those from surrounding peri-urban/rural areas.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri recently held a meeting with stakeholders to review the scheme after a complaint of slow progress in loan distribution.

The Minister instructed officials to adopt simple methods to sanction loan. He also asked officials not to insist on too many documents from street vendorsm like CIBIL reports.

Since most of the applicants are small street vendors like cobblers, sellers of electronics goods, sellers of flowers and puja items, beauty products, shoes, kitchen items mobile phones and chargers, the Minister also asked the officials to expedite the distribution of loan.

Under the scheme, the vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000, which is repayable in monthly installments in the tenure of one year. On timely/early repayment of the loan, an interest subsidy @ 7% per annum will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer on quarterly basis. There will be no penalty on early repayment of loan, the Ministry said.