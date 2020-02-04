Centre says it is uninvolved in Jagan's capital choices for Andhra Pradesh

In what comes as a 'No Objection Certificate' to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's three capitals plan, the Centre has categorically stated the decision on the capital is the state's prerogative.

Answering a Parliament question on Tuesday from Telugu Desam Party, MP Jayadev Galla, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, “It is for each state to decide its capital within its territory.”

Last month, the Reddy government brought in a bill to provide for three capitals for Andhra Pradesh - executive at Visakhapatnam, legislature at Amaravati and judiciary at Kurnool. The bill passed by the Assembly is stuck in the council, where the TDP, which objects to the proposal, holds a majority.

Tuesday’s response from the BJP-led government assumes significance since its Andhra Pradesh unit, along with ally Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, has been opposing Reddy’s plan. Kalyan even assured the agitating locals that Amaravati would remain as the AP capital.

Reddy’s predecessor and Amaravati’s “architect” Chandrababu Naidu was also hopeful of a central intervention to contain the CM from undoing his “world-class” greenfield mega capital plans.

In April 2015, Naidu government had notified Amaravati as the capital city. Terming it “people’s capital”, Naidu envisioned it as a growth engine for the truncated state, suffering the loss of revenue rich Hyderabad.

In his question, Galla, the Lok Sabha MP representing Guntur where Amaravati lies, sought to know, “how the three-capital move is likely to help the state and the people; and whether the government would advise the State government not to resort to such decisions which not only vitiate the investment climate but will also be a great loss to thousands of farmers who have given their land for construction of new capital Amaravati …”

In a brief written reply, the ministry of home affairs has indicated that it is wholly uninvolved, officially uninformed in the process, by stating that, “Recently, media reports have appeared indicating the State Government’s decision to create three capitals for the State of Andhra Pradesh.”

However, the buzz in the state has been that Reddy’s resolute bid has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nod.