Centre says precautionary Covid-19 dose to cut hospitalisation risk, choice of vaccine yet to be decided

Ahead of the initiation of a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare and frontline workers, and senior citizens, Bhargava said since Covid-19 vaccines were primarily disease-modifying ones, they did not prevent the infection.

“Precautionary dose is to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalisation and death,” said the ICMR chief, adding that use of masks before and after vaccination is a must.

Asked which vaccine is to be used for the precautionary shot, Bhargava said, “We are having extensive discussions on which vaccine is to be used – whether it is the same one or a different one. We will have a clear cut recommendation before January 10th.”

Nearly six crore Indians would receive the precautionary third shot, announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas day. This would include one crore healthcare workers, two crore plus front line workers and 2.75 crore senior citizens.

The Centre has clarified that the senior citizens would not have to produce a doctor’s prescription or a written advice for vaccination, but they should consult their doctors before going for the third shot.

“Use of masks before and after vaccination is a must and mass gatherings should be avoided. The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar,” he said.

After a downward movement for nearly five months, India’s Covid-19 numbers have again started moving northward in the last week of December, triggering worries among medical experts and government officials if it is the beginning of a new wave.

More than 90 per cent of adults in India received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while nearly 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

