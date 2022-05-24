Centre says Quad countries understand its position on Ukraine

The Centre said on Tuesday that the leaders of the other members of the Quad group of countries understood its position on Russia's conflict in Ukraine when they met in Tokyo.
"There was a general and good appreciation of the position that India has taken with regard to Ukraine," India's foreign secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, told reporters in the Japanese capital.
He said India wants an immediate end to hostilities and diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the crisis. India is the only member of the Quad - which also includes the United States, Japan and Australia - to not have condemned the actions of Russia.
