Centre says Quad understands its position on Ukraine

Centre says Quad countries understand its position on Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

The Centre said on Tuesday that the leaders of the other members of the Quad group of countries understood its position on Russia's conflict in Ukraine when they met in Tokyo.

"There was a general and good appreciation of the position that India has taken with regard to Ukraine," India's foreign secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, told reporters in the Japanese capital.

He said India wants an immediate end to hostilities and diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the crisis. India is the only member of the Quad - which also includes the United States, Japan and Australia - to not have condemned the actions of Russia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Ukraine
Russia
Quad
World news
India News

What's Brewing

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 