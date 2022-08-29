Centre seeks more time from SC for identification of minorities

The Centre Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to conduct meetings with state governments and union territories in connection with the identification of religious minorities, including Hindus, at the state level.

In a written response, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said views of the state governments including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and UT of Jammu & Kashmir have not been received yet.

“A reminder was sent to these states requesting them to furnish their comments/views. Further, comments of states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also awaited. In these states, the issue may have wider ramifications. The Ministry proposes to hold meetings in the ensuing weeks with the remaining State Governments/Union territories in order to have their views on the matter also," the ministry’s response said in a PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The government sought time to hold consultative meetings with States and UTs and finalise their considered views. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday.

In May, the court had noted that the Centre has not taken a clear stand on a plea seeking direction to it to lay down guidelines for the identification of minorities at the state level, including Hindus. The top court had said that if the Centre wanted to hold consultation with state governments in connection with granting minority status to Hindus, where they are outnumbered by other communities, then it should do so.

Earlier, the ministry had said, "State governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state."