Centre should ensure transparency in TV rating system: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday sought the Centre's intervention to ensure transparency in TV rating system and said freedom of speech cannot give protection to the commission of crime as the Mumbai Police is investigating TRP fraud.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, she said the Mumbai Police has already identified three channels indulging in manipulation and the "rot" may go deeper than it appears.

"It is our solemn duty that a correct picture is sent across to viewers who depend on these channels for the credibility of information not realising that these channels are indulging in corrupt and criminal malpractices to push partisan agenda as journalism. The freedom of speech cannot give protection to the commission of crime," she said.

She emphasised the need to urgently devise methods to ensure transparency and seek opinions from various stakeholders so as to ensure applicability.

The investigations by Mumbai Police has revealed an "insidious manipulation" of Television Rating Points (TRP) by certain channels and it raises serious questions on the credibility and independence of the media, she said.

"The advertisement industry allocated their media budget on the basis of this information, which is seen in the direct correlation between TRP and advertising revenue estimated to be between Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 crore. If the TRP itself is found to be manipulated, it raises concerns on the authenticity of the entire system," Chaturvedi said.

"As TRPs are manipulated and a toxic version of news presentation gains currency, it also affects the financial sustainability of other media houses which do not indulge in such practices," she added.