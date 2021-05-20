Centre should import black fungus medicine: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to take steps to get the medicine, Amphotericin B, used for treating 'black fungus', from wherever it is available in the world.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh told the Centre to inform about steps taken to import the medicine for a new disease, primarily affecting Covid-19-recovered people, amid a shortage of the drug in the country.

The court asked the central government to file status on the present production capacity of the medicine, details of producers licensed to produce it, enhanced capacity and by when the increased capacity be able to be manufactured.

The court was told that currently Delhi has around 200 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

