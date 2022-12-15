Centre spent over Rs 3,723 cr on ads in 5 years

Centre spent over Rs 3,723 cr on advertisements in 5 years, Rajya Sabha told

The government spent Rs 627.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 349.09 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22, Thakur said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 19:27 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Government has spent a total of Rs 3,723.38 crore on advertisement of its policies and programmes over the past five years through the Central Bureau of Communication, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the expenditure on advertisements and publicity has not increased over the past five years.

According to the data shared by the government, Rs 1,220.89 crore was spent on advertisements in 2017-18 while an expenditure of Rs 1,106.88 crore was incurred in 2018-19, which was ahead of the general elections of 2019.

Also Read | Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

The government spent Rs 627.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 349.09 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22, Thakur said.

In the current financial year, the government has spent Rs 154.07 crore on advertisements till December 9, he said.

“As per the above data, expenditure on advertisement and publicity has not increased in the last few years,” Thakur said in response to a question by Congress member Syed Nasir Hussain.

Hussain had asked whether the government was aware that the spending on advertisement and publicity had increased manifold in the last few years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anurag Thakur
Union government
India News
Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 