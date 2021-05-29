Centre stops allocation of Remdesivir to states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 13:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Centre on Saturday decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir to states. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency and CDSCO will continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country.

More to follow...

 

Remdesivir
Covid-19
Coronavirus

