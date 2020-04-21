Centre suspends 'faulty' coronavirus rapid antibody tests

The Centre on Tuesday asked states to suspend use of rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 after at least three state governments, including Rajasthan, complained about huge variation in the findings.

Five lakh rapid antibody test kits were imported from China and distributed among state governments to step up surveillance against COVID-19. The states had started using the kits from Monday but found the outcome of the tests was inaccurate.

“We have received a complaint from one state that rapid kits were leading to lesser detections, so we took feedback from three states,” Raman Gangakhedkar, the Head of the Epidemiological and Communicable Diseases Department Indian Council of Medical Research said.

He said all states have been asked to put on hold the rapid antibody testing for COVID-19 for two days, pending an assessment by ICMR experts.

“Over the next two day, eight institutes of ICMR will carry out field validation of the rapid antibody tests and if a problem is found in the batches of kits received, we will seek replacement from the manufacturer,” Gangakhedkar said.

“We have learnt that the positive samples of RT-PCR are showing too much variation (when tested by rapid kits) in the range of 6 to 71%,” he said, referring to the percentage of successful detection made by the rapid testing kits in COVID-19 positive cases.

“This much variation is not good and it requires investigation,” Gangakhedkar said pointing out that the test kits were first generation ELISA is crude form which required to be refined.

“But these findings will not be overlooked,” he said adding that the rapid test kits were tested in Delhi before being sent out to states and had shown 71% accuracy.

He added that its accuracy percentage was growing with the passage of time as COVID-19 antibodies take seven days to develop.

As on Tuesday evening, India had 18,985 confirmed cases of COVID 19 of which 3260 had recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was 17.16%. India had 15,122 active cases of the virus and had reported 603 deaths till date.

Stepping up its response to COVID-19, the Centre had mapped 1.24 healthcare workers and volunteers district wise who could be deployed as per requirement.